Each of the six candidates for Iberia Parish Sheriff were asked what the one attribute that separated them from their opponents was. Here’s the short version of their answers.

Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Roberta Boudreaux

Community service

“I didn’t start doing community service six months ago to get ready for the election. I have done this my entire life.”

Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Joe LeBlanc

Being a public servant

“I help those who help others.”

Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Fernest “Pac-Man” Martin

Experience

“I will walk into office knowing what is expected of me.”

MURPHY MEYERS.jpg

Murphy Meyers

40 years on the road experience

“Every day I learned something new about this parish.”

Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Tommy Romero

Dedicated law enforcement officer

“Iberia Parish needs to look around and see what the problems are that we are facing.”

Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Bubba Sweeney

Change

“I am the only one who is different.”

Tags

Load comments