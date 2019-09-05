Quotes from candidates at sheriff’s forum

Each of the six candidates for Iberia Parish Sheriff were asked what the one attribute that separated them from their opponents was. Here’s the short version of their answers.
Roberta Boudreaux
Community service
“I didn’t start doing community service six months ago to get ready for the election. I have done this my entire life.”
Joe LeBlanc
Being a public servant
“I help those who help others.”
Fernest “Pac-Man” Martin
Experience
“I will walk into office knowing what is expected of me.”
Murphy Meyers
40 years on the road experience
“Every day I learned something new about this parish.”
Tommy Romero
Dedicated law enforcement officer
“Iberia Parish needs to look around and see what the problems are that we are facing.”
Bubba Sweeney
Change
“I am the only one who is different.”