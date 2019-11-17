Olivier wins re-election in race against former councilman

Iberia Parish District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier won re-election to his seat Saturday night, turning away a challenge from former Councilman Roger Duncan.
Olivier picked up 54 percent of the vote to Duncan’s 46 percent. Olivier had 1,118 votes compared to 936 for Duncan, with an unofficial turnout of 54.3 percent.
Olivier was the only member of the council to face a runoff. Of the others who faced primary challenges, only District 12 Councilman Berwick Francis was defeated.
This will be Olivier’s second term on the council.