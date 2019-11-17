Migues ready to take on challenge of bringing Marshal’s Office into 21st century

Tony Migues has a long row to hoe.
The former Army officer and New Iberia Recreation superintendent will take on a new challenge — bringing the New Iberia City Marshal’s Office into the 21st century.
Migues won the runoff election for city marshal against Brett Lang easily, scoring 57 percent of the vote to Lang’s 43 percent. Migues drew 4,770 votes to Lang’s 3,591 with 44.2 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
Although he has acknowledged the long shadow previous Marshal “Vic” Delcambre cast, he said he also knows that the office needs to jump forward if it is going to run efficiently.
“The first thing I’m going to do is ask for an audit,” Migues said. “I need to know where the office stands financially, how much money we have. Then I will evaluate the operation for three months. Then go from there.”
Just because there is a period of evaluation doesn’t mean nothing will be taking place. Migues said he has his eyes on a number of items that can begin right away.
“There are several things I need to do,” he said. “Upgrading and setting up technology in that office is a must. We need to start to get the backlog of failure to appear warrants under control. Right now, there are about 2,500 of those warrants stacked up. That is probably like $300,000 in revenue. I know that we won’t collect on all of them, but I need to get out there and start collecting that money.”
This is not Migues’ first brush with law enforcement. For the past four years, he has worked as an investigator at the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General and as a sheriff’s deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is also Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified.
Migues has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Regents University and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
While he knows there will be changes coming, Migues said there are portions of the operation that he said are already operating efficiently.
“The court system is good,” he said. “Those guys are doing a good job.”
Overall, he said he is looking forward to the challenge the new position offers.
“I’m excited,” Migues said. “I’m going in with an open mind to look at what we have.”