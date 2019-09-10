Joel Dugas running for parish president

Iberia Parish Councilman Joel Dugas announced his candidacy for Iberia Parish president in the upcoming Oct. 12 election.
Dugas, who said he has been a trusted conservative on the parish council, added that he has been an unwavering champion against tax increases.
The Iberia Parish native was born at Lasalette Memorial Hospital in Loreauville in July of 1959, and attended Loreauville public schools. He eventually married his high school sweetheart who also attended Loreauville schools.
“I am a product of Iberia Parish, and have always been involved in my community, from schools to church and children’s recreation,” Dugas said.
Dugas is a 1977 graduate of Loreauville High and majored in industrial technology at USL, now UL Lafayette.
Dugas currently serves as District 9 councilman on the Iberia Parish Council, and is an extraordinary minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville. Dugas is a softball coordinator for Loreauville Parks and Recreation and helped to redesign all the ballfields in the park.
The councilman retired from BP after 30 years, and along with his wife raised five children in Loreauville who graduated from the village’s schools.
Dugas said his wife Fran was a stay at home mom, and living on one income presented challenges that formed their children into who they are today.
“We made tough decisions about our spending and knew that we could not spend more than we made,” Dugas said. “It is important that we live within our means today. The same should apply to our government, whether it be Iberia Parish, Baton Rouge or Washington DC”
On the parish council, Dugas has served for three terms and served as chairman on three occasions before relinquishing his seat to be chief administrative officer of Iberia Parish.
Dugas said he led the charge with the help of several school board members to build a new elementary school in Loreauville, as well as a new baseball-softball complex. He added that he also fought for the construction of a library to replace the aging and unrepairable Loreauville Branch.
“I am pro-God first, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-family and pro-business, he said. “I say these with
humility, so that all will know me. I am conservative and my record speaks for
itself. Please vote for me on October 12.”