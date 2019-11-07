Edwards to make appearance in New Iberia

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in New Iberia Friday evening as part of his last-minute barnstorming in advance of the Nov. 16 election.
According to an Edwards campaign spokesman, the governor will appear at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in New Iberia from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. Friday to “meet and greet with supporters, and give a speech about his first four years, Louisiana’s future and the importance of voting.”
There will also be food, and music from the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band.
Edwards managed to get 45 percent of the vote in the Oct. 12 primary election, but not enough to avoid a runoff.
He is facing a challenge from businessman Eddie Rispone, who has received the support of Pres. Donald Trump.
Edwards will also be attending an event earlier in the day in Lafayette Friday.