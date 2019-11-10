Early voting turnout higher in November than in October

Early voting for the Nov. 16 election surpassed the numbers for the Oct. 12 election in Iberia Parish.
By the close of the early voting period for the Nov. 16 election Saturday, there were 8,341 local residents who had turned out to the Iberia Parish Courthouse or submitted their votes by mail.
Saturday alone, 998 local residents turned out to vote and 54 voters submitted their ballot by mail. The total for Saturday was 1,052 votes.
By contrast, the end of the early voting period in October saw a total of 6,782, suggesting that more local residents are turning out to vote for the Louisiana gubernatorial runoff between Gov. John Bel Edwards and opponent Eddie Rispone.
Other items on the ballot include a runoff for Iberia Parish sheriff, which is between Tommy Romero and Murphy Meyers.
Both have been campaigning since the October election for the final round of voting.
In New Iberia, a city marshal race is also on the ballot between Brett Lang and Tony Migues.
State representative races are in the running for the November election. The 48th Representative District will see Ricky Gonsoulin and Beau Beaullieu compete to become the new state representative for the district.
Mike Huval and Keith Baudin also are in a runoff for the 46th Representative District.
In District 10, an Iberia Parish Council race will also take place between Eugene Olivier and Roger Duncan.