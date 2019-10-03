Early voting numbers up over 2015

If the latest early voting tallies are any measure, voters are more enthusiastic about this year’s ballot in Iberia Parish than they were four years ago.
At the midway point in the early voting process in 2015, Iberia Parish had seen just under 3,000 — 2,922, to be exact — voters cast their ballots.
This election season, the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters has seen 3,778 ballots cast over the same time period, a 29 percent increase.
Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard attributed that uptick to an interest in the local races, specifically the contest to replace outgoing Sheriff Louis Ackal and several highly contested Iberia Parish Council races.
In St. Mary Parish, the voter turnout is also up, but not as dramatically. As of Wednesday, 2,479 voters had cast their ballots at the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters offices in Franklin and Morgan City. That compares to 2,172 in 2015, a 14 percent increase in turnout.
If those trends hold, Iberia Parish could be looking at a 57 percent turnout for this year’s contest, well above the 45 percent of residents who voted in 2015.
If the current turnout continues In St. Mary Parish, the parish would see a 47 percent turnout for the election, up from 41 percent in 2015.
Early voting will continue through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who vote early will be asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Voters can use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature.
The gubernatorial primary election will be held on Oct. 12. All polling places will be open on that day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.