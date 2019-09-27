Early voting begins Saturday for Oct. 12 elections

As the pre-election campaign season heats to a frenzied pace, voters will begin their treks to polling places Saturday to make their choices at the ballot box when early voting opens.
The early voting period spans Sept. 28 through Oct. 5, with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 29, when polling places will be closed.
In Iberia Parish, early voting will take place at the Registrar of Voters Office on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.
In St. Martin Parish, early voting will be held at the St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 415 St. Martin St. in St. Martinville.
St. Mary Parish voters can vote in two locations: at the Registrar of Voters Office in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, 500 Main St. Suite 301, in Franklin, or at the Registrar of Voters Office in Morgan City, which is located in the St. Mary Parish Annex Building, 301 Third St.
Polling stations will be open each day from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Those who vote early will be asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Voters can use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature.
The gubernatorial primary election will be held on Oct. 12. All polling places will be open on that day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.