The residents of New Iberia’s District 4 took to the Sliman Theater Thursday night to hear from candidates for three separate races within Iberia Parish for next month’s elections.
The District 4 Neighborhood Watch meeting was put on by City Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter, and invitations were sent to candidates for several local seats that area residents will be voting for later this month.
Candidates for state representative of District 96 Marcus Bryant and Cammie “Yogi” Maturin were present to give a brief introduction of themselves and outline what they would do if elected.
Both are vying to fill the seat left vacant by State Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia. The district covers parts of Iberia, St. Martin and Lafayette parishes.
Bryant, an attorney, said he’s worked in all three parishes during his career and has come to know the community he would be representing if elected.
“I understand that I can’t go to Baton Rouge and represent Iberia the same way I represent St. Martin,” Bryant said. “I understand that I can’t represent St. Martin the same way I represent Breaux Bridge or Lafayette.”
Maturin, an educator who’s also worked in the criminal justice system, said she would like to change the education system in Louisiana for the better if elected.
“I fought all over the state from Monroe to Shreveport speaking to legislators about why our education system needs to change. As a public school educator I see everyday how our legislators have failed our children,” she said.
Other candidates present included Ryan Huval and David Ditch, who both are seeking to be installed as Iberia Parish’s Clerk of Court.
Huval listed his experience working in the clerk’s office as well as his work at a software company for clerk’s offices as some of his strengths as a candidate.
Ditch, who is currently serving as interim clerk of court following the termination of Mike Thibodeaux, said he’s made the office more fiscally sound and hopes to bring the department into the future technologically.
The last pair at the event were Brett Lang and Tony Miguez, both candidates seeking to become New Iberia’s new city marshal following the death of former Marshal Vic Delcambre.
Lang said he worked under Delcambre previously in the department, and was hoping to bring a community mindset to the position.
Miguez, who took to the front of the room with no microphone, said he hoped to focus on children as well as have the department pay for itself without the help of New Iberia City Government, which currently funds the marshal’s office.
Election day is Oct. 12.