Demonstrations of new voting machines set in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters office will hold demonstrations of the new voting machines on Sept. 3, 4 and 5 at the main office in the St. Mary Parish courthouse, Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said in a prepared statement.
Voters will be able to actually do a simulated vote to see exactly what the screen looks like and how the new ICX early voting machine operates.
The demonstration is avaialbe Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information call the Registrar of Voters office at 828-4100, ext. 360.