Castay seeking District 11 at-large seat on St. Mary Parish Council

Radio station owner Howard Castay has announced his candidacy for the at-large St. Mary Parish District 11 seat on the St. Mary Parish Council in this fall’s election.
Castay, 56, said he hopes to bring his economic development and past tourism promotional skills to lure small business and industry and tourists, including Hollywood South decision makers, to St. Mary Parish.
“Our parish needs to diversify,” Castay said. “While we are and remain grateful to the oil and farming industries, we need to lend more assistance to our largest employers by regularly meeting with them to see how we can aid them in their growth.”
“We need to beef up tourism efforts, to lure films away from New Orleans by showcasing our picturesque Main Streets, Front Streets and river fronts; to regularly meet with our hotel managers and owners to find out where their business is coming from, and advertise our parish in those cities, to not only grow our sales tax base, but to plant visible seeds in these areas which could hopefully motivate businesses to expand here.”
Castay said his campaign goals are to work closer with the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, of which he is a board member, to help individuals turn the dream of owning their own small business into a reality.
He said he also believes the parish needs to showcase its seafood industry once again, similar to what it did in past years.
Castay said he plans to meet with parish residents monthly on a grass roots level.
“I plan to hold one monthly meeting in a different area of the parish throughout the year to gain community input on issues,” Castay said.
“I have been married to the former Darlene Loupe Arceneaux for 26 years. We have two sons, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren,” he added. “I am pro-life and pro-second amendment.”
Castay is No. 111 on the ballot.
The St. Mary Parish Council is comprised of 11 council seats, with Districts 9, 10 and 11 serving as at-large seats.
Although each of the at-large districts represent one third of the parish, all voters in the parish are allowed to cast votes for their choice of a candidate from each area.
Early voting begins Sept 28 and ends Oct 5. Election Day is Oct 12.