LAFAYETTE — As voters prepare to elect a governor on Oct. 12, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette hosted the second Louisiana Governor’s Debate Thursday evening.
Incumbent John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, squared off against two Republicans, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, at UL Lafayette’s Angelle Hall.
The debate was sponsored by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, the Council for a Better Louisiana and UL Lafayette. Beth Courtney, LPB president, and Barry Erwin, CABL executive director, were the moderators for the debate
Each candidate was given questions in four rounds and had one minute to answer the questions asked by a panel of media members Mark Ballard of The Advocate, Natasha Williams of LPB and Greg Hilburn of USA Today.
One of the first questions and biggest issues in regard to the state was asked by Ballard, who questioned each candidate where they would find the money to fix the highways and transportation issuesin the state.
“We do not have the resources we need to tackle it,” Edwards said. “We need to be creative and aggressive the way we are funding infrastructure in the state of Louisiana.”
Abraham agreed with Edwards that roads are crumbling, there are floods every time it rains and traffic comes to a standstill.
“We have to reform the Department of Transportation from the top down,” Abrahams said. “The administrative cost of transportation and what is our gas tax money, it needs to go to the Legislature so there can be some oversight.”
Rispone agreed with Abraham’s point about the infrastructure being in bad shape and saidsomething different needs to be done.
“One of those things is we are taking the tax dollars and the gas tax dollars and we are spending it on salaries and benefits and we need to stop that,” Rispone said. “We need to take the 130-plus million dollars and put it on roads and bridges.”
Williams asked each candidate how they would tackle early childhood education and spending over the next four years.
With the state’s large number of low-income families and at-risk children, Abraham said, the state needs to improve access for education and education spending.
“We have to have access and opportunities, and with those opportunities has to come accountability,” Abrahams said. “These are our future. These are our hearts and we need to find the funding.”
Rispone said with changes in the childcare centers, children were more prepared for when the do become kindergarteners.
“That was a good step in the right direction and I think they need to continue to fund early childhood education,” Rispone said.
Edwards said early childhood education would be his No. 1 priority for additional funding.
“We made a downpayment on that this year,” Edwards said. “There is an additional 20 million dollars being spent on early childhood education this year than last year.”
Edwards added fixing something with no resources to do so is not possible.
The last round was a lightning round where the candidates answered yes or no to a variety of subjects that included redistricting, Medicaid expansion, background checks for gun sales, increase in the minimum wage as well as climate change.
The candidates finished the 2019 Governor’s Debate with their closing statements.
Rispone, who said he is the only conservative in the race, is the only one who supported President Donald Trump.
“I’m the only one that has serious business skills to turn our state around,” Rispone said. “We have to do something, folks. We have been last too long.”
Edwards said when he took office the state had the largest budget deficit at 2 billion dollars.
“We did the hard, necessary work to right the ship and to strengthen our economy and turn our deficit into a surplus,” Edwards said.
Abraham closed the debate by saying he’s not trying to buy the election.
“I’m not a career politician and I’m certainly not a liberal Democrat,” Abraham said. “But let me tell you who I am: I’m a veteran, I’m a farmer and I am a Christian man. I ask for your vote because I know we can win and we can move this state forward in a good direction.”