Cammie Maturin seeking seat in state House of Reps

Local public school educator, single mother, former probation and parole officer, and education and prison reform advocate Cammie Maturin has announced her campaign for Louisiana State Representative in District 96, ahead of the Oct. 12 election.
“Over the past decade, I have watched how Louisiana’s legislators have dealt with Louisiana’s most important issues; including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and criminal justice reform, in the capital city. As a citizen of this great state and a lifelong member of Iberia Parish, I felt compelled to use my knowledge and experience to be a voice for those who are still under-represented and fundamentally ignored in our current legislative system,” Maturin said.
Maturin is a lifelong resident of New Iberia, graduating from New Iberia Senior High School and completing her education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in general studies and her teaching certificate. She worked as a probation and parole officer from 2001 to 2006 before joining forces with Louisiana’s educators to provide quality time, attention and education to the future leaders of Louisiana.
As a former probation and parole officer for the state of Louisiana, a current public school educator for the past 13 years and an advocate for reform of Louisiana’s education and criminal justice systems, Maturin said she intends to work across party lines with thoughtful, courageous, unwavering and experienced leadership to bring comprehensive, cost effective, and progressive measures to address some of Louisiana’s historical challenges as well as many of the systemic issues of today.
Old laws, policies, and “good ole boy” politics should never prevent change, growth, and common sense measures from being from being pushed, passed, and enacted in the state of Louisiana, Maturin said.
As State Representative of the 96th District, Maturin said she intends to call on community leaders and residents to address issues such as education, youth development, infrastructure and criminal justice reform. Maturin said she strongly believes there’s a practical, common sense approach to effectively tackle the things that concern the citizens of District 96. She said that she understands the main ingredients for a successful campaign and meaningful change start with true cultural sensitivity, a listening ear and an eager willingness to communicate and cooperate.
House District 96 includes portions of Iberia, St. Martin and Lafayette parishes. For more information, visit www.electcammiematurin.com.