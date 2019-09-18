Brett Lang puts hat in face for City Marshal

Former Deputy City Marshal and community volunteer Brett Lang has announced his candidacy to become New Iberia City Marshal.
Originally from Winn Parish, Lang moved to Acadiana in 2000. Lang said he fell in love with the community and knew that New Iberia was where he wanted to settle and build his life.
He served as a Deputy Marshal under the late Marshal Vic Delcambre, who Lang said inspired him to run for the office upon his retirement. After Delcambre’s untimely death, Lang said Delcambre’s family gave Lang its blessing and encouraged him to run for the City Marshal seat.
Lang currently serves as President of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 16th JDC, and said he was instrumental in CASA’s turnaround and resurgence. Lang said the board hired a new executive director, met requirements to have grant funding restored and reimplemented the organizations’ original purpose — to serve the children of the 16th JDC and ensure that each child has a voice within the court system.
Lang also is on the board of directors of United Way of Iberia and volunteers his time and energy to non-profit organizations such as St. Francis Diner, Chez Hope, Iberia 4-H and the Bayou Mardi Gras Association.
Because of his efforts, Lang said, he was honored as one of The Daily Iberian’s 2019 Top 20 Under 40, “an honor only bestowed on those that display strong commitment to their community.”
Lang added that law enforcement is at the core of his background and experience. Lang graduated from ALETA (Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy) where he earned his certification to be a peace officer in the state of Louisiana.
He also is certified in background investigation, interview and interrogation and has 32 college credit hours solely focused on criminal justice studies. His training allowed him to serve as a patrol officer, background investigator and detective in the Acadiana area.
Lang’s plans for the marshal’s office include modernization through technology, hiring highly-trained, effective and skilled individuals to serve the community as deputy marshals, and to establish a budget that will allow for the office to function to its highest capacity. He also wants to create a litter abatement program using individuals sentenced to perform community service, to establish a citizen’s advisory board to assist in the hiring process of all employees of the marshal’s office and to ensure that the office is actively involved in all aspects of the community.
He also would like to begin an explorer’s program in the city’s high schools to involve the youth in learning all aspects of law enforcement, as well as teaching accountability, structure and discipline.
“I know it isn’t going to be an easy task to get the Marshal’s Office where it needs to be, but I am ready to dig my heels in and get to work,” Lang said.
Lang said believes that his experience in law enforcement, non-profit management and community involvement has prepared him to be the New Iberia’s next City Marshal.