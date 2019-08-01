Beau Beaullieu candidate for state House of Reps

Local small business owner and community leader Beau Beaullieu has announced that he will be a candidate for the open seat in the state House of Representatives, District 48.
“Now is the time for effective solutions and conservative leadership in Baton Rouge. We have talked about ridding the state of good ole boy politicians for years, but have yet to set this state on the right path. Effective governance, that understands fiscal responsibility will dig us out. I’ve got my shovel and I’m ready to get to work,” Beaullieu, a Republican, said in a prepared statement.
A lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Beaullieu is a graduate of Catholic High School in New Iberia and LSU where he received a degree in finance, and UL Lafayette where he received a master of business administration. Beaullieu has made it his life’s work to build secure financial futures for thousands in south Louisiana and he’s ready to take that mindset to the state capitol, he said in the statement. He was the 2018 recipient of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Civic Service Award, named Kiwanian of the Year in 2017 and one of Acadiana’s Top 20 under 40 in 2014.
“My entire life, I’ve seen firsthand the spirit and work ethic of the people here in District 48,” Beaullieu said. “Through the years, they’ve inspired me with their resilience. I’ve worked hand-in-hand with them to help make our home a better place to live, work and play. We have all the ingredients to make Louisiana a great state for our children and grandchildren to prosper. I’m up for the challenge to bring that vision and those values to Baton Rouge — let’s make it happen.”
If elected, Beaullieu said he will focus on reducing the size of government, improving our business climate by slashing unnecessary regulations and red tape, reinvesting in education and workforce training, protecting innocent life at all stages, standing up for our constitutional rights and bring solutions to address our infrastructure needs.
Beaullieu is married to Kaci Smith Beaullieu; together they have four children: Mary-Alizabeth, Emma, Beau and Thomas. The Beaullieus are parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he is a lector and has served on the Church Parish Council.
Beaullieu said that for years his ambition has been to make Louisiana and Acadiana a place all our children can be proud to call home. As an effective leader in the community, he said, he is a board member of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, former board member of the Acadiana Red Cross, charter member and former chairman of the Iberia Parish Foundation, former board member of the Iberia Chamber of Commerce, member and Past President of the New Iberia Kiwanis Club, former chairman of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Council and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 11793, among others.
House District 48 includes portions of Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes. The seat is being vacated by Speaker Taylor Barras due to term limits. Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12.