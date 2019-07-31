Barras to seek Iberia Parish Assessor’s seat

State Rep. Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, has announced his candidacy for Iberia Parish Assessor in this October’s election.
Barras served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and is completing his 12-year term in the Louisiana Legislature in December of this year.
“I’ve given the next chapter of my public service a great deal of thought and coming home to serve the people of Iberia Parish in the office that my father held for many years is a special opportunity,” Barras said.
His father, Elton Barras, served as Iberia Parish Assessor from 1984 until his retirement in 2000. Current Assessor Rickey Huval succeeded Elton Barras upon his retirement. Huval recently announced his intention not to seek re-election this fall.
“My congratulations to Rickey on his retirement. He worked with my father for a number of years and has continued to provide exceptional service to Iberia Parish,” Taylor Barras said. “I wish him the best in his retirement.”
Barras was elected to the House in 2007 and elected Speaker in 2016. As a result of term limits, he completes his service to the House of Representatives in December. He currently serves as vice chairman and market president of IberiaBank in New Iberia.
“It’s been a privilege to represent the citizens of District 48 in the House and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve Louisiana as Speaker of the House of Representatives. It would be my honor to have the chance to serve the people of Iberia Parish as their assessor.
“I believe the future of Iberia Parish is bright and I would like to be a part of its growth and improvement going forward. I look forward to being home.”