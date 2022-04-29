No one was playing better than Brandi Williams three games into the 2021-22 season.
She led the Louisiana Women’s Basketball team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and had just scored 24 points in an impressive road win at Rice, the team’s first victory over the Owls since 1981.
But following a 10-point performance in a home loss to LSU, she knew that something was not quite right.
Then she got the news.
The Preseason First Team All-Conference selection was going to miss the remainder of the season with a lower body injury. What was supposed to be her final season – her grand finale – was over in an instant.
“I was devastated,” Williams said. “I had my mind set on what I was going to do after the season and I was playing really well. It was overwhelming at first, but I knew that everything happens for a reason.”
Williams suddenly faced a challenging rehab process and began to deal with her new life off the court.
With the help of the team’s athletic trainer, Shannon Melvin, and strength and conditioning coach, Nicholas Capdepon, she faced a new battle.
“My goal was to just take it one step at a time and not rush anything,” Williams added. “Knowing that I had a few months to heal and work on my game, I was taking my time with everything. My most important goal was to help the team the best way I could off the court.”
And help she did.
Williams was a visible presence on the sideline as her teammates continued to battle during the season.
She embraced a new role and began sharing her veteran knowledge when her teammates were subbed off.
Louisiana finished the year 18-7 overall and 9-4 in Sun Belt, locking up the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida.
The Ragin’ Cajuns advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, falling to eventual champion UT Arlington Lady Mavs.
That’s when the real decision began. Try out professional basketball or return for another season donning the Vermilion & White?
After a few months, a decision was made.
Williams – one of 20 players to score 1,000-points in program history – was coming back.
“At first, I was going to go pro, but after talking with some close friends and family, I decided to come back to school,” she said reflecting on the decision process. “It was not really because of the stuff that was going on overseas, but because I felt that I had more to show people before leaving. I have unfinished business as a player and this program also has unfinished business.”
Just two seasons ago, Louisiana put together a magical run that resulted in the Ragin’ Cajuns winning the Sun Belt Regular Season title, the team’s first championship in program history.
Unfortunately, the team narrowly missed out on its second trip to the NCAA Tournament but earned a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), the team’s first appearance in the event.
Now the most experienced player on the team, that unfinished business will drive her to be the standard for the next generation of the program.
“My plan is to lead this team by being the best version of myself on and off the court,” she said. “This will not only help me become better, but also help my teammates become better basketball players. Knowing that I can help them this year by being on the court is going to make a huge difference.
The plan is simple this season. Win.
“I definitely want to win another ring and a conference championship,” Williams noted. “We came close these past two years, but I want to make it to the NCAA Tournament.”
With Williams back healthy and fired up to get back on the court, this goal is primed to become a reality.
As for her personal goal? Well, that is really pretty simple. It has been her same mentality throughout her college career, from her rookie season when she became the first player in program history to be named the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year until now.
She wants to be the best.
“I want to be one of the greatest players to come through our program,” she said. “I feel that I have more to prove to a lot of people and this year is going to be that year that I do that.”