Despite giving up five runs in the first inning to the traveling Morgan City team, the Delcambre High School baseball team was able to rally back to pick up a 10-8 win in the last game of the regular season.
The win moves Delcambre to a 9-18 record, lifting them to the unofficial No. 25 seed in Class 2A. The deadline for regular season games is Saturday, April 23, with the official playoff pairings to be released on Sunday.
The Panthers struggled from the mound early on, walking three batters and giving up two doubles before finally making their way back to the dugout, trailing 5-0. Delcambre only scored one run in their first inning at bat, but answered back in the second inning with a double play followed by a ground out to build momentum for the comeback.
Three runs in the third inning via infield errors and a Rogan Saunier single drew the teams level. Another run in the fourth inning from a Saunier ground ball gave the home team the lead, and a blowout fifth inning added four more runs.
Zeb Falgout led the scoring for the Panthers with 3 runs and 2 RBIs. Jaxon Wiggins (1 run, 2 RBIs), Andre Saunier (1 RBI), and Parker LeBlanc (2 runs) also contributed to the win. The Panthers used four pitchers to defeat Morgan City: Cooper Broussard, Parker LeBlanc, Jaxon Wiggins, and Kahlin Moneaux. Wiggins pitched three innings, throwing 33 strikes from 52 pitches with 4 strikeouts.
Delcambre’s late season victory ended a four game losing streak, providing the team with a boost of momentum as they begin their transition to postseason play. If they hold on to their unofficial No. 25 seed, the Panthers would likely face either Winnfield, DeQuincy, or Mangham on the road.
New Iberia Senior High 5, Hanson Memorial 0
NISH also picked up an important win in their last regular season game, defeating Hanson 5-0 off the dominant pitching duo of Thomas Collins and Evan Migues. Collins threw 22 strikes from 34 pitches for 4 strikeouts. Migues threw 22 strikes from 37 pitches, recording 2 strikeouts. The duo allowed 0 errors and only 2 combined hits.
Luke Landry, James Desormeaux (2 runs, 1 stolen base), and Darron Degeyter each hit a double against the Tigers.
The Yellow Jackets have been chasing a playoff spot ever since their extended losing run in district play, but have added a few late season wins to boost their ranking. The win moves them to the unofficial No. 34 spot with many games around the state left to play, so it’s still anyone’s guess where the NISH team will end the season.
Rayne 2, Loreauville 1
The Loreauville Tigers traveled to Rayne for their final game of the regular season, going six innings without a run on either side before a final push by both teams gave Rayne the late 2-1 win.
Hunter Freyou scored the only run for the Tigers, advancing following an error on a ground ball hit by Bronson Louviere.
Left handed pitcher Riley Marcotte threw 66 strikes from 108 total pitches, recording 11 strikeouts, 5 walks, and 2 errors.
The loss moves the Tigers to the unofficial No. 6 spot in Class 2A, securing a first round home game once the official brackets are released on Sunday.