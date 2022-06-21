Purchase Access

16th Judicial District Public Defender's Office

A T & T

Acadian Ambulance

Acadiana Area Human Services District

Acadiana Hearing Center

Acadiana Lifestyle

Acadiana MRI

Acadiana's Hope for a Cure

Action Specialties

Advantage Movers LLC

Advantaged Assets

Aggreko Inc

Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana Inc.

ALDI

All About You

Allain's Jewelry Store

Allstate Insurance - Champagne Agency

Allstate Insurance - Wendy Lacour Agency LLC

Anointed Soul Food

Antique Rose Ville

Arc of Acadiana Inc.

Arceneaux Ford

Architects' Design Studio

ARDCO Equipment

Armentor's Jewelry Inc

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana

Azalea Estates

B1Bank

Baldwin Redi-Mix Co., Inc

Barczyk Chiropractic Group

Baskin Robbins

BASS Ltd.

Bayou Oaks Ballroom

Bayou Paints

Bayou Teche Museum

Bayou Welding Technologies, LLC

Believe Iberia Counseling

Berard Transportation

Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana

Bon Creole Seafood

Boudreaux, Henderson & Co., LLP

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana (NI)

Broussard Poché

Brown & Brown Insurance

Brushmasters LLC

Bryan Judice Appraisals, LLC

Bulliard Construction

Burke & Cestia

C & S Safety Systems LA, LLC

C.H. Fenstermaker

Caffery Real Estate, Inc.

Cajun 180

Cajun Building Specialties

Cajun Sugar Company, LLC

Can Row Golf & Turf Club

Canal Diesel Services

Cane River Pecan Company

Carbo Ceramics Inc

Carrol's Tire Service

CASA of the 16th JDC

Castaing, Hussey, Lolan, LLC

Catholic High School

CenterPoint Energy

Chart Energy & Chemicals

Chez Hope Inc.

Chick-fil-a

Church Alley Café & Bistro

Cindy Herring Real Estate

City of New Iberia

Clark Integrated Medical Clinics

Clear Springs Water Company LLC

Cleco

Coastal Timbers

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Community First Bank

Community Honda Lafayette

Consolota Home

CopyNet

CoSource Financial Group, LLC

Courtesy Cadillac Chevrolet of Broussard

Cox Communications

Crawfish and Geaux

Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel

Dana Dugas Affordable Homes

Derouen Financial Management, LLC

Dixie Electric

DJW Insurance

Doerle's Heating and Cooling

Dominique Auto Sales

Doug Ashy Building

Dupuy's Animal Hospital

E & L Construction Group LLC

Edward Jones - Burke

Edward Jones - Ogea

Edward Jones - Vaughn

Emily Katherine Boutique

Emily's Closet

ENT of Acadiana

EP Breaux Electric

Eric W. Grow Trucking, LLC

Evangeline Funeral Home

Executone of Central LA

Fantastic Sam's

Feldman Orthodontics

Firehouse Subs of New Iberia

First Horizon Bank

First National Bank of Jeanerette

First Pioneers Credit Union New Iberia

Fletcher Funeral Home

Fox Pest Control

Framing Kings

Frederick's Machine Shop

Fremin's Food & Furniture

Fresenius Kidney Care New Iberia

Gachassin Law Firm

Garden View Assisted Living

Giggles & Grins Family Dentistry

Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf

Gonsoulin Farms

Goodwill Industries of Acadiana

Greene Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC

Grow Louisiana Coalition

Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs, & D'Albor, LLP

Hebert's Garden Center, Inc

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Homecare Assistance, LLC

Hospice of Acadiana

Hub Enterprises Inc.

Hub International

Iberia Building Systems

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center

Iberia Council on Aging

Iberia Crime Stoppers

Iberia Dental Association

Iberia Driving Academy

Iberia Extended Care Hospital

Iberia Habitat for Humanity

Iberia Industrial Development Foundation (IDF)

Iberia Medical Center

Iberia Parish Airport Authority

Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau

Iberia Parish Farm Bureau Insurance

Iberia Parish Government

Iberia Parish Library

Iberia Parish School District

Iberia Rehabilitation Hospital

Iberia Rental Service

Iberia Sports & Rehabilitation

Inzerella, Feldman and Pourciau

Jane's Seafood

JD Bank

JD's Photos LA

Jenna Scott Esthetics

J's Barber College LLC

Julie Rosenzweig, Attorney at Law

Keleb Freyou State Farm Agency

KATC

Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health

Keystone Energy Tools

Kolder, Slaven & Company

KourCo Environmental Services

LA Classic Roofing

Landry, Watkins, Repaske & Breaux

Lard Oil Company of Acadiana

Lassalle Gas Company

Latter & Blum Inc.

LAWCO

LeBlanc Auto- Honda, Kia, Nissan

Legnons Boucherie

Logan Industries International Corp.

Louisiana & Delta Railroad

Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco Free Living

Louisiana Machinery

Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists

Louisiana Testing & Inspection

M A Patout & Son

Maison Le Rosier

Map Oil Tools, Inc.

McDonald's - Miller Management

McGeeScott Realty

McGriff Insurance Services

McIlhenny Company

Melanie Fowler Orthodontics

Meritus Credit Union

Merle Norman Salon M

Miles Perret Cancer Center

Mill Side Market

MISFITS dine & drink

Morton Salt Company

Moss Speech Language Therapy LLC

Musson-Patout Automotive

Napier Sheet Metal

National Welding Supply

New Iberia Manor North

New Iberia Manor South

New Iberia Rotary Club

Next Level 24 Fitness

NITCHIN FABRICATIONS

Norris International Services, LLC

Office Depot

Oh Ship!

Olympus Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

Optimist Club of New Iberia

Oubre Memorial & Burial Vaults

Partners Paint and Body

Patout Greenwood Insurance

Paul J Allain, Architect APAC

Pediatric Group of Acadiana

Pelican Pediatric Dentistry

Pellerin Funeral Home

Planet Nutrition

PoorBoy's Riverside Inn

Port of Iberia

Pro-Log

Promotional Images

Pullin Hair

Quail Tools

Quickbooks Pro

Quickmed After Hours Walk-in Clinic

R&M's Boiling Point

Rader Solutions

Raising Cane's

Ramada Inn & Convention Center

Regions Bank

Representative Blake Miguez

RevLocal

Rider Dental

Rip Van Winkle Gardens

Roger Hamilton Attorney At Law

Ronnie's Flooring Center

Ryan Michael Salon

S&W Machine Shop

Schilling Distributing Co

Schwing Insurance Agency

Shadows on the Teche

Simon & Simon

Simoneaud Grocery & Market

Sir Speedy

Smokers Choice

Soileau's Pharmacy

South Louisiana Bank

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC)

Southern ENT Associates

Southern Mutual Help Association

Southstar Urgent Care Admiral Doyle

Southstar Urgent Care St. Peter

Spoonbill Venture

St. Josheph Hospice

St. Peter House (Petrus House)

Standard Mortgage Corp.

Standard Title, LLC

State Farm Insurance - Nouphay Kongphongmany Agency

Stephanie Moore State Farm

Step-Ko Products, LLC

Streamline Industries LLC

Strive Health and Fitness

Subra Company Inc

Sugarland Exterminating

Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals

Sunshine Equipment (John Deere)

Super One Foods

Susan's Boutique

Symply Southern Boutique

T. Evans Trucking

TeamLogic IT of Lafayette

Tenas Tower on the Teche

The Bayou Companies, LLC

The Blue Butterfly Boutique

The Daily Iberian

The Foot Clinic

The Landscape Ranch

The Spa

Theriot Family Chiropractic

Thrive Nutrition

Thru-Tubing Systems

Tim's Air Conditioning

Town Planner

Trust Acadiana, Inc.

Turner Industries

Twin Parish Port

U.S. Aqua Services LLC

Unexpected Pregnancy Center

United Way of New Iberia

Vern's BBQ and Catering Co

Victor's Cafeteria

Waste Connections

Wilson Janitorial Service

Women First, LLC



