Cruisin Cajun Country sped through the Teche Area this weekend, with car enthusiasts showing off their vehicles Friday and taking luxury rides throughout the area.
Classic cars, muscle cars, street rods and hot rods were all part of the annual event that started in Iberia Parish and spread throughout the Teche Area over the weekend.
President of Cruisin Cajun Country said Friday that the reception for this year’s event had been positive and many had turned out to take part in this year’s schedule.
“It’s going really well, we have a lot of stuff planned for the next few days,” Bourque said.
By Friday afternoon, about 139 people had signed up to take part in Cruisin Cajun Country, and a large turnout at Bouligny Plaza provided something for car lovers of all ages.
The bi-annual event draws in car lovers all over the area for a weekend full of cruising scenic areas and meeting at car shows while also raising money for local charities with the funds generated from the event.
Festivities began in earnest following registration at the Ramada Conference Center when those participating traveled to Lafayette, Jeanerette and eventually Bouligny Plaza where a car show was set up Friday afternoon.
Music and food were part of the fun, and downtown merchants were open where people attending from out of town could look at the local businesses in the area.
Boogie and Donna Lafosse were showing their 1963 Ford Galaxie at the Bouligny Plaza car show Friday afternoon. The Lafosse’s, from southeast Texas, said this was their third year attending Cajun Cruisin Country, and only missed it last year due to an emergency.
“We try to make it every year, this is a good one,” Lafosse said. “We like that you can drive around instead of just showing.”
A poker run kicked off Saturday that spanned Iberia Parish, starting at Musson Patout Automotive and then heading to Cane River Pecan Company, All About You, Shadows-on-the-Teche and Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s Gulf station.
Other tourist sites could also be explored. Sites like Avery Island, Jefferson Island, Books Along the Teche, Konriko Rice, Victor’s Cafeteria and the Bayou Teche Museum were not included in the poker stops but were advertised for those looking for scenic drives.
Local food stops like Bon Creole and Cafe Jefferson were used for lunch meals and the Ramada Center even held a fais-do-do where food and music were available for those participating.