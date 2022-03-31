Purchase Access

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a recent case.

On Saturday, March 26, deputies responded to an ATM alarm call at Community First Bank located on Emile Verret Road.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has shared pictures relating to the reported crime. The subjects reportedly left with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or log onto the P3 Tips website or dial **TIPS.



