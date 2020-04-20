The New Iberia City Council will vote on an introductory ordinance approving a $1.25 million bond for the city’s fire department Tuesday.
The council authorized its financial counsel to submit an application to the State Bond Commission in early March for the bond. A request for proposals was then sent to local banks and is now brought before the council.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said at a council meeting last month that the bond will be used for two fire trucks and new air packs for the members of the New Iberia Fire Department.
The equipment was originally going to be bought with money the city received from the LWCC, but the administration decided to reroute those funds to prepare for future road projects.
In other business, the City Council will vote on a resolution awarding disaster recovery services to Gordon’s Disposal LLC.
The council will also vote to award debris monitoring services to Berard, Habetz & Associates Inc.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Due to compliance with COVID-19 regulations, the meeting will be closed to the public but can be accessed via live stream at www.cityofnewiberia.com or Facebook.com/cityofnewiberia.