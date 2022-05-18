house
A house on 510 W. St. Peter St. is barely visible from the outside due to foliage. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council voted to revisit a problematic home located at 510 W. St. Peter St. in one month at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Although the owner of the property was not present at the meeting, Several neighbors turned out to give their complaints to the council regarding the property. 

The home is located just off St. Peter Street, and is so filled with trees and untrimmed grass that the house itself is not visible from a street view. 

“This house is destroying a neighborhood,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. 

One neighbor of the house complained of the snakes, flying ants and even a “four foot raccoon” that he witnessed in one instance after trying to feed his cat on his own home. 

Other complaints included testimonies that people were entering and exiting the property on a regular basis despite no one living there. 

Property inspector Jimmy Landry said he sent a notice to the address of the owner of the property with regular mail and certified mail, but no response was given to the city. 

Although the council unanimously agreed that the house should be torn down, legal counsel Jeff Simon recommended waiting one more month so that more notices could be sent to the owner. 

“I don’t vote, I don’t have a button, but I want to be really careful with this,” Simon said. 

DeCourt agreed with the recommendation.

“I want to tear it down, but I want to do it the right way,” he said. “My personal opinion is that it's got to go.”

In other business, the council unanimously voted to award a contract to Complete Turf Care for the Pepper Plex Soccer Field Refurbishment Project. 

Architect for the project David Allain said the LSU AgCenter has been assisting in Feburary with the project, which will naturally turf five soccer fields at the Pepper Plex. 

“They started taking soil samples and we got the analysis and started engaging with professionals to get some bids,” Allain said. “This is standard industry refurbishment of the soccer fields.”

Allain said seeds will eventually be planned in a strategic way, and the fields should be ready for soccer season. 

 



