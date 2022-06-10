St. Peter’s Catholic Church will be celebrating a Eucharistic Holy Hour for parishioners in celebration of Corpus Christi on June 15.
The Feast of Corpus Christi, also called Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, is a Roman Catholic festival in honor of the real presence of the body of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
The celebration is observed on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday and is a holy day of obligation.
St. Peter’s will play host to an hour long prayer and devotional period in honor of the festival, with the Rev. Nathan Comeaux taking time for confession during the observance.
“This solemn Holy Hour will be a beautiful devotion filled with Scripture, messages from the saints, prayer, song and small moments of silence, according to a prepared statement.
“If it has been a long time since you participated in a Eucharistic Holy Hour or if you have never shared in this devotion, now is the time.”
The Feast of Corpus Christi originated in 1246 when Robert de Torote, bishop of Liege, ordered the festival celebrated in his diocese.
A Eucharistic Holy Hour is a devotional tradition in the Catholic Church that includes spending an hour in Eucharistic Adoration in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. A variety of Holy Hours exist that focus on prayer to Jesus Christ on peace, life, vocations and other topics that are at the heart of the life of the church, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
The event at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on St. Peter Street will take place June 15th starting at 6:30 p.m.
On the following Sunday, the Community of Jesus Crucified in St. Martinville will be holding their own celebration of the observance with a Eucharistic procession.
The procession will take place starting at 3 p.m. starting at the CJC center and proceeding to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. The procession will then turn around back to the initial location.
For more information on the procession, those interested can contact the Rev. Mike Champagne at 394-6550.