EXPRESSO MARTINI

2 ounces JT Meleck

1 ounce Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur

2 ounces expresso

Shake with ice, strain into martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Jay Florsheim, New Iberia

CAJUN COSMOPOLITAN

2 ounces Jt Meleck

1 ounce Gator Bite Satsuma Iiqueur

2 ounces cranberry juice

Splash lime juice

Shake over ice and strain into martini glass

Jay Florsheim, New Iberia

SMOKED OYSTER, BRIE AND ARTICHOKE BISQUE

2 quarts heavy cream

2 quarts chicken stock

16-ounce Brie wheel with rind removed, torn into small pieces

3 tins smoked oysters, chopped

3 jars quartered artichoke hearts

1 pint Louisiana oysters

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika

Put cream, stock, Brie and smoked oysters in pot and simmer until Brie is melted. Add artichokes and return to heat. Add whole oysters fairly close to serving time, make sure each bowl gets a couple of whole oysters.

Jay Florsheim, New Iberia

TUNA STEAKS

Fresh spinach

Sun dried tomatoes

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup chopped shallots

1/2 cup Cognac

3 cups heavy cream

3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1/2 cup grated Parmesan reggiano

Lemon juice to taste, about 1/4 cup

Salt and pepper to taste

SAUCE: Sauté shallots in butter until soft. Add Cognac and crawfish, simmer for two minutes. Whisk in heavy cream and mustard, sauté another five minutes or so until thickened. Add thyme. Add Parmesan and whisk until smooth. Add lemon juice and salt & pepper to taste.Season tuna with salt and pepper, grill to medium rare. Sauté spinach and sun dried tomatoes with just a little salt.

Jay Florsheim, New Iberia

STRAWBERRY, BASIL & GOAT CHEESE POPSICLES

1 cup milk

4 ounces goat cheese

3 Tablespoons agave nectar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberries

Basil

Blend strawberries til there are no chunks. Heat all other ingredients on low and whisk until the cheese is melted. Put 4 or 5 small pieces of basil into each mold. Fill the molds with 1/2 strawberries and half goat cheese mixture. Use a chopstick or toothpick to stir up the texture. Freeze for 4 to 6 hours.

Jay Florsheim, New Iberia

