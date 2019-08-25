GICC nominations now being accepted

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2020 Outstanding Civic Service Award and the Business Impact Award. These individuals will be recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Banque Jan. 16.
Every year one or two companies are recognized for development, growth or expansion as well as business diversification as it pertains to promoting the community’s culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. To be considered for the Business Impact Award, some element of the nominiated busines must be physically located in Iberia Parish. Current membership in the GICC is not required, but preferred. The award will recognize one of more of the following aspects — Outstanding business development (growth/expansion), product/service diversification and/or innovation. Completed applications for the BIA must be received in the chamber office no later than Oct. 29.
Nominations for the Outstanding Civic Service Award are being accepted from civic clubs, nonprofits, schools and churches. Deadline for these nominations is Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and the person will be presented with this prestigious award at the Annual Banquet Jan. 16 as well.
For more information contact the chamber office at 364-1836 or email Janet@iberiachamber.org.