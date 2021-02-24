Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center Receives Grant to Implement Telehealth Solutions
Funding from Louisiana Healthcare Connections helps Federally Qualified Health Center better
healthcare access in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, La. (February X,2021) – Last year, Centene, the parent company of Louisiana Healthcare
Connections, and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) formed the Medicaid
Telehealth Partnership to increase access to care among Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in
response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the partnership, Louisiana Healthcare Connections today
announced that it has awarded the providers below with a financial grant to help them ramp-up their
capacity to provide telehealth solutions.
Acadiana Concern for
AIDS of Lafayette, La
Capitol City Family
Health of Baton
Rouge, La
CommuniHealth
Services of Bastrop, La
Crescent Care of New
Orleans, La
Odyssey House of
New Orleans, La
Southeast Community
Health of Zachary, La
Start Corporation of
Houma, La
Iberia Comprehensive
of New Iberia, La
Leveraging the grant, these healthcare providers will purchase new equipment, upgrade infrastructure
and provide training, to name a few. The investment will allow the providers to increase their capacity
to serve the health needs of Louisiana residents, creating a safe experience during the pandemic while
also improving convenience and accessibility for all persons.
While telehealth services saw increased adoption in the years before the pandemic, particularly in rural
areas, moving in-person healthcare services to virtual environments quickened because of the COVID-19
pandemic. However, not all healthcare providers have the resources to rapidly purchase equipment as
well as provide the training and technical assistance necessary to manage telehealth platforms. Centene
and the NACHC recognized the new needs and worked with these health centers to make an impact
locally, especially with traditionally underserved communities.
“The past year has drawn attention to the importance of telehealth solutions, as communities struggled
to conveniently access healthcare services. This has also shined a light on the struggle of people in rural
areas with limited healthcare providers,” said Louisiana Healthcare Connections’ Plan President and CEO
Jamie Schlottman. “By providing these telehealth grants, we’re not only helping providers respond to
the ongoing pandemic; we’re investing in the health of the communities that we live in and serve.”
“As our mission is to provide comprehensive healthcare to everyone, ICCHC recognizes the field of
healthcare is ever-evolving; therefore, it is important we continuously adapt our practices to better
meet the needs of the patients and communities we serve, thus allowing us to continue providing them
with the comprehensive care they need,” stated Regional Site Director, De’Marquis Hamilton.
“Centene has been a long-term partner of federally qualified health centers in Louisiana and we are
appreciative of receiving a grant that will help the most vulnerable population that we serve,” stated
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center CEO, Roderick Campbell. “Centene has been
committed from day one to the betterment of healthcare services to the State.”
For more information about Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, visit www.icchc.org. For
more information about Louisiana Healthcare Connections, visit
###
About Louisiana Healthcare Connections
Established to deliver quality healthcare through local, regional and community-based partners, Louisiana
Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana plan headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Healthcare
Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated
care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from
programs and services designed for their personal well-being.
About Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, Inc. (ICCHC) operates clinics in eight clinics in seven
parishes across South Louisiana. Our services include: medical, dental, pediatric, OB/Gyn, mental health
and pharmacy.
Our mission is comprehensive healthcare for everyone. Our vision is that ICCHC and its satellite sites will
be the leading provider of primary healthcare services in Iberia, Vermilion, St. Martin, Beauregard,
Lafayette, Sabine, Vernon and the surrounding parishes for the entire spectrum of healthcare
consumers, including the poor, working poor, and the uninsured.