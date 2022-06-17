Thank you to all those who have sponsored ads with the Daily Iberian for Chamber Compass. This publication would not be possible without the partnership between the Daily Iberian, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and those who purchased ad space.
We celebrated our first issue back in March and look forward to bringing you a quality publication each quarter highlighting all the things going on with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and our membership.
I have been the President/CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce for almost a year now. It seems just like yesterday that I began on this journey. It truly is a journey filled with optimism and hope for a brighter future for our business community and the entire parish of Iberia.
We have so many great things happening in our community and we need to continue to highlight the positives and work on the things that are not yet as we want them to be.
As a Chamber of Commerce, we will always advocate on behalf of the business community and our members. Over the past 10 months, I have been very fortunate to have a great group of volunteers as board members here at the Chamber in addition to a great staff, Kelly Roark, VP of Operations and Avery Grubb, Marketing and Membership. Nothing would be possible without these folks.
We continue to look forward to future issues of Chamber Compass as we bring to you information on our community events, ribbon cuttings, grand openings, networking opportunities and stories on new Chamber members.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce through Chamber Compass and together with our members, are all working to build a remarkable community, creating prosperity, with our goal of ensuring a sustaining and thriving economy for Iberia Parish as we highlight why we are a great place to live, work and play.
- Thomas Falgout, CEO, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce