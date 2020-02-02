A New Iberia resident is one of nine new board members for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Becky Collins was chosen to serve on the board of directors for a renewable three-year term for the LEH, according to a prepared statement. Collins is a community activist and educational consultant in New Iberia.
She presently serves on the board of directors for the Bayou Teche Museum, Iberia Cultural Resource Association and the Iberia Preservation Alliance and actively supports the Hilliard University Art Museum at UL Lafayette.
Board members were chosen to represent academia, non-profit organizations, private business and arts and culture institutions in seven parishes.
As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the LEH maintains a singular presence throughout Louisiana as the only private nonprofit dedicated to making an impact in the cultural and education sectors in all 64 Louisiana parishes, the statement said. Its mission is to partner with communities, institutions and individuals to explore Louisiana’s past, reflect on the present and imagine the future.
The LEH works with federal, state and local governments to improve educational outcomes and preserve the state’s cultural traditions. The organization has established a strong reputation with corporations and foundations. Among the programs LEH has produced are the PRIME TIME Inc. series of programs and 64 Parishes magazine and online encyclopedia.
LEH was founded in 1971.