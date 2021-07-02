For Acadiana Christian’s Justin Clay, it’s all about one thing now.
“Last year we had one senior on the team, Cade Miller, and we lost in the semifinals,” Clay said. “This year we have more seniors and we are here to win it all.”
As in Acadiana Christian School’s first championship in 8-man football in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana.
And after five straight semifinal appearances, it’s time for ACS to get past that round and into the finals and finally win one.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Clay said. “We have to finally get to that next level.”
Clay has only been playing football for a year but he’s been on the front row of the semifinal appearances cheering the team on.
“We need to come out and win it all,” he said.
But while last season ended in disappointment, Clay had a particularly spectacular play that he was a part of.
“It was against Berchmans (Academy),” he said. “The guy was running with the ball and I grabbed him and threw him on the ground.”
As for this year, Clay has simple, but effective, goals to achieve.
“I just want to be a good teammate, play hard, play well, getting better each day and winning that ring at the end of the season,” he said.
So far, despite all the weather issues, Clay and the rest of the Lions have been doing just that, getting better each day.
“Spring and summer have been good,” he said. “First team is looking good. But we need to work on the second team.
“There’s some things that we need to clean up but I think that we’re in line for a good season.”