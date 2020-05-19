The New Iberia City Council voted to approve renovations to New Iberia City Park’s pool house at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council approved Bulliard Construction, who came in with a low bid of $31,000, to work on fixing major structural problems with the city’s pool house.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the renovations would be “a different kind of project,” with the project actually entailing removing the roof of the pool house.
“The roof has asbestos and the roof is rotten,” DeCourt said at the meeting. “If you look at the pool house, no offense, you can tell.
“We’re hiring a contractor to remove the asbestos and the roof,” he added. “The pool house will be able to operate, we’re not sure if we’re opening the pool this year, but much like the former West End Park pool, the pool house never had a roof.”
The mayor said removing the roof and asbestos of the pool house will hopefully be the first step to a much larger project of providing a quality public swimming pool to the residents of New Iberia.
“We have kicked around ideas of an indoor pool, of a new pool somewhere else or maybe having one really nice facility,” DeCourt said. “That’s something we’re still talking about, but for now we’re going to try to patch the pool and pool house up so we can get another few years out of it.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis, who previously served on the parks and recreation board, said that he hoped for a new facility that could eventually unite the community.
“Just to have a pool in the city would be a great thing,” Lewis said. “An all inclusive pool would be great and would bring us together.”
DeCourt clarified that he didn’t want residents to think “we’re dumping a lot of money into this or this is going to be a new facility.”
“This is a step, but it’s a step to something different,” he said.