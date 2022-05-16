The Cardiovascular Institute of the South is hosting a free event Thursday to give women in the area valuable information about health and nutrition.
The Cardiac Wellness Social will be held at CIS on North Lewis Street and will feature presentations, a Q&A session, door prizes and food.
Lisa Freyou, a Jeanerette native who has been a nurse practitioner at CIS for more than 20 years, said the event came about in appreciation for Women’s Health Month in May.
“We just feel that it’s so important for women to become empowered to know their heart health and what the risk factors are,” Freyou said Monday.
Freyou will be one of three speakers giving a presentation at the event that could give very valuable information for women in the area.
The importance of healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle changes that will lead to better outcomes will all be featured as part of the women’s social.
Although cardiovascular death is a common concern for everyone, Freyou said women have particular risk factors that could include milder symptoms which may cause them to not seek medical attention until later.
“Our area is a high risk area,” Freyou said.
About 1 in 5 people die of cardiovascular deaths, which is more than all of the cancer deaths put together. Although the risk for cardiovascular issues is prevalent, it doesn’t typically draw the concern that it should, Freyou said.
The event will feature appetizers, door prizes and several professionals on hand to answer questions for the free event.
Lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and having a better diet will be on the agenda, with information that will be more relevant for women in the area.
To reserve a spot for the event, those interested can go cisniwomens22.eventbrite.com to reserve a spot. The event takes place 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in New Iberia located at 500 N. Lewis St., Suite 100.