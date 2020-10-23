Streaky Series

Catholic High has won nine straight games in the football series between the Panthers and Loreauville High School, with the 2015 game one of three that CHS forfeited that season because of an ineligible player.

• The teams did not play from 2005-09 when they were in different classes/districts.

• Catholic High has won 12 straight games in the series (no games from 2005-09, and won on the field in 2015 but officially marked as a forfeit to LHS).

• From 2002-04 CHS won three straight games in the series.

• From 1997-2001, Loreauville won five straight games in the series.