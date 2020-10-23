Catholic High head coach Scott Wattigny wants to see his team play four quarters of solid football when the Panthers take on Loreauville Friday in District 7-2A action.
Last week, the Panthers (1-2, 1-1) found themselves in a hole after spotting Ascension Episcopal a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
“When you go back and look at the game, you look at five plays,” Wattigny said. “The TD pass they had in the back of the end zone on third-and-seven. The TD pass they had in the back in the end zone on third-and-eight.
“Their fake field goal on fourth-and-five that went for a TD, and the two goal-line stands where they stopped us on their 1- and 2-yard line. If you take those two of those plays away, it’s a whole different ball game. “
After falling behind early, the Panthers climbed back into contention and held Ascension scoreless in the second half of the 28-14 loss.
Wattigny is preaching to his defense to make more stops. On offense, he wants to see the Panthers get some longer scoring plays.
“I’ve really been harping to our defense to get off the field,” he said. “Offensively, we’ve been scoring in the red zone, but we need to score outside the red zone. The only play where we’ve scored outside the red zone was when KK Reno had the long run vs. Delcambre.
“We moved the chains 30 times vs. Ascension, but we’re giving opposing defenses too many chances. We need to make their guys miss. Nobody wants to have 12-to-15 play drives every time, and we have guys who have that explosive capability. “
Two of those big-play threats are Reno, who is seventh in the area with 333 yards on 68 rushes with four TDs, and wingback Trace Williams.
“Trace has played three football games in his career,” Wattigny said of the senior, who came over from the basketball team. “We’re close to putting it all together. We’re practicing on finishing every run and getting vertical.
“We can’t continue to squander scoring opportunities. We’re getting more cohesive with new coaches and players in new positions. We’re trying to get everybody on the same page and to jell. We’ve had good attention to detail in practice this week. “
Layne Lipari has been versatile with a rushing and a receiving touchdown for CHS. He is averaging 23 yards per reception.
Fullback Marco Austin (33-151, 2 TDs) has been a positive force between the tackles, and William Regard leads the team in receiving (4-66) and is averaging 5. 3 yards per carry.
Wattigny said the Panthers are mentally prepared to face Loreauville (3-0, 2-0) tonight.
“They’re a good football team that is riding a wave of momentum,” he said. “Winning creates confidence. We’re going into a hostile environment. On our end, our guys are willing and ready to accept the challenge.”