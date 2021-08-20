Christopher Merritt Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Christopher Merritt, 42, who died at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in Mansfield, Texas.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Christopher Merritt Funeral Service Fletcher Mansfield Arrangement Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Load comments Most Popular Watch: Police respond to mask mandate protesters at Iberia Parish School Board meeting Family identifies victim in New Iberia shooting on Anderson Street State Police identify woman cited in Lydia Veterans Memorial crash UPDATE: Woman in custody in Lydia Veterans Memorial hit-and-run crash Herby Pourciau A century of caring: the doctors Dauterive All in the family — Crawfish & Geaux owner credits uncle for inspiration DO YOU REMEMBER: Charlsie Maturin: athlete, coach, advocate Blast from the past with 80s-themed awards event NI council unanimously approves federal fund use iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com