Chez Hope provides help for survivors of domestic abuse

What they do: Chez Hope services the survivors of domestic abuse. That can range from clothing and basic supplies to a temporary place to live until the domestic issue is settled. The group has also gone a long way in educating the community about domestic violence and how it can be spotted and prevented as well. Setting up intervention services and exchange centers for children are also some of the crucial work that the organization provides.
When they’re open: Victim of domestic violence who need assistance can call the Chez Hope hotline at (337) 828-4200, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Where they are: The Chez Hope New Iberia office can be reached at (337) 560-0090.
Why they need you: The organization does accept regular grants to finance the services they provide, but donations are also welcome. The organization provides housing for those escaping domestic abuse and their children across a four-parish area — Assumption, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary. In Iberia Parish, it fills the niche left vacant when Safety Net for Abused Persons suddenly shuttered its New Iberia shelter for victims of domestic violence in 2017.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.