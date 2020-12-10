With a love for art in its many forms, Jerre Borland loves baking because it allows her to show her creativity.
A resident of New Iberia, Borland served as a school teacher for years before deciding to go back to college for her masters in creative writing. She works part-time as a district attorney with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s office. She also is the “Head Boss Queen” for the Berry Queens.
Borland enjoys her time in the kitchen, experimenting with new, unique combinations like strawberry and thyme but she also stays busy with her family — husband Dr. Thomas Borland, as well as a teenage daughter and son who is in college.
That hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves, even with a kitchen full of baked goods and dirty dishes, Borland jokes, at the expense of her family. Borland enjoys baking and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have always enjoyed baking,” Borland said.
Making her own cakes has also afforded Borland the opportunity to meet people in the Teche Area, all of whom have enjoyed her food.
“It’s a great way to learn about the area,” Borland said. “Especially the farmer’s market, I’ve met some great people there.”
One of Borland’s favorite things to make is a lemon curd, a recipe that can be used in a number of dishes.
“I make it fresh and I used it to make a blueberry lemon curd cake,” Borland said. “I love to make that one.”
Here is Borland’s recipe for her lemon curd:
Lemon curd
Ingredients:
2-3 lemons
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
4 tablespoons butter, divided
Directions:
Zest 1 lemon into a small saucepan.
Add 1/2 cup sugar and ½ cup fresh lemon juice.
Add 3 eggs and blend together.
Cook over low/medium heat, stirring constantly until it begins to thicken to a pudding-like consistency. (It will stick to the back of the spoon and not slide off)
Remove from heat and whisk in butter one tsp at a time until completely dissolved.
Allow to cool and then refrigerate
Add 1/2 cup to a regular American buttercream recipe for a delicious lemon curd buttercream.