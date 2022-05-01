Madison Champagne is most famous for her soccer prowess, but the Highland Baptist senior is also a decorated track athlete who will be returning to the state meet once again.
Champagne, who advanced to this year’s Region II-1A meet in four events, said that she is hoping to improve on her performances from last year’s state meet.
“Last year at regionals, I placed third in the 400-meters and our 4x400-meters got either second or third,” she said. “When I competed at state, I ended up fourth in the 400-meters and our 4x400-meters ended up in fifth.”
This year, only Madison and her sister, Maegan, remain on the relay team that previously made it to state. The 4x200-meter team finished in sixth place at regionals and will not be advancing, but the 4x400-meter team placed third and will be eyeing a podium finish this season.
Champagne also advanced to the state meet in the 800-meters, a race that she has only just recently begun running.
“I’ve placed second in the district all the way up to this year,” she said. “I tried the 800-meter race out for the first time this year, one meet before our district meet, and I ended up being second place in that. I got first in the district meet, and that was my first district win ever. I was shocked, but it felt nice.”
Champagne said that she initially began running track as a way to help maintain her fitness for soccer, but found that she enjoyed the competition and stuck with it ever since.
“It definitely helped, that’s why I did track and cross country,” she said. “The main reason when I first started with track was just to stay in shape for school and travel soccer, and it ended up being something that I could actually compete in so it became a second sport to soccer that I really like being in. We have a fitness team, and I did that in fifth grade. It’s a thing that they do in Iberia Parish and we compete at state, so that’s what started track for me. In sixth grade, I ran track for middle school and I’ve been competing ever since then.”
Champagne competes with her sister in both of her school sports, with Maegan assisting many of Madison’s goals this season. In the 2x200-meter and 4x400-meter relays, the pair hand off to one another.
“I think it’s a fun thing,” Champagne said. “Many people, because my sister and I hand off to each other in both relays, said that they see a connection between me and Maegan’s handoffs that they don’t see in others. It’s like we know how to read each other and how we need to do it. I like running with her because I feel comfortable with her handing it off to me.”
As the track season, and her high school career, wind down to a close, Champagne said that she isn’t ready for it to end.
“I don’t want high school sports to be over, I really like it and competing with my friends,” she said. “It won’t be something that I’m doing in college and it gives me something else to do besides going home and being bored.”