Milton Schexnayder, a junior multi-sport athlete at Centerville High School, secured his return to the LHSAA Class 1A state meet by placing first in discus and second in shot put at the Region II-1A meet on Monday.
Schexnayder made it all the way to the state meet in shot put last year, but was eliminated from advancing following a poor performance in the discus event. This year, he has returned with a vengeance, advancing to the state meet in both the discus and shot put events.
His shot put performance at the regional meet, 46-07.75, would have been good enough to place second at last year’s state meet, where Schexnayder placed sixth with a distance of 42-03.50.
His discus performance at regionals would also have put him in second place at last year’s state meet.
Schexnayder has competed in field events since he was a freshman, along with playing both football and basketball at Centerville. He said that competing in track and field allows athletes to see new things and meet people they may otherwise not have.
“I like getting to have new experiences and meeting new people,” he said. “The competition gives you a thrill and pushes you to play harder. It also shows you that there is more to Louisiana than just Centerville. There’s better exposure, good people, and new schools. I love it.”
Schexnayder also said that his participation in spring sports keeps him in good shape for football season, even though he doesn’t compete in any running events.
“It’s good cardio, coach makes sure that I get that,” he said.
As he prepares to make another run at the top spot at the state meet, Schexnayder said that he appreciates all of the support that he’s received in his journey so far.
“I want to thank my mom and dad, they push me harder and harder each day,” he said. “When I’m tired, they say ‘boy you better get out of that bed and get to work.’ I also want to thank my coach. He’s given me exposure and saw talent that I didn’t see. I also want to thank my whole school, Centerville High School. It’s a small school, but we all have a lot of talent and heart.”
The LHSAA Class 1A Track and Field state meet will be held on May 6, 2022 and will be at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.