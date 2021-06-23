Cemetery roses connect Betty LeBlanc to her ancestors

“I never dreamed I’d be living in Louisiana.” Betty LeBlanc laughs at how a girl from North Mississippi ended up in New Iberia by way of California. When Betty moved to the north shore of New Orleans to be closer to her mother in Hattiesburg, she was not looking for love. She was working as a Global Service Analyst for FedEx. A friend of Betty’s mother told Betty, “You need to meet my Cajun friends.” Betty fell for Wilson LeBlanc and has lived in New Iberia for almost 20 years.
When Betty moved back to the South, she and her mother traveled, locating the cemetery plots of her ancestors. “There was no art to it. Whenever we visited a cemetery, we’d cut some roses and put them in a paper cup with water.” Somehow these rose cuttings have survived the test of time and many moves.
The most interesting rose, according to Betty, is the Alamo rose because the blossom changes color as it opens up. She and Wilson cut it at the Alamo because Betty knows one of her relatives died in the battle there. “Wilson’s good at growing things and he helps me wrestle roses.”
Betty doesn’t know the real names of her roses. “I wasn’t interested in that,” she says. “It was about the connection.” She recalls sitting on the tombstone of her ancestor buried in South Carolina. “Mother and I sat on the tombstone and thanked him for coming here from Ireland. If he hadn’t come, we wouldn’t be here.”
An interest in ancestry connects Betty to the past. She loves history. And she is also a spiritual person. In 2005, Betty was influential in placing a labyrinth on the property of Solomon House, an outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. She had seen labyrinths in California and had researched their ancient history as a spiritual tool. For a board retreat she made one out of chalk on the grass. She recalls, “As you work your way to the center, you let go of whatever it is you are thinking on. When you get to the center, you can be with God … I had placed a ball of clay for each one to take and as they finished the walk, they opened their ball of clay to find a crystal heart that they could keep.”
Betty said the experience was so moving that the board approved a more permanent labyrinth. She wanted an organic and natural setting. They brought in dirt and laser-leveled it and then placed rocks around it. As years have passed, Betty no longer keeps the grounds of Solomon House and interest in the labyrinth has faded, but she remembers how therapeutic the space has been.
“I do better praying outside. I don’t mind doing yard work because that’s my spiritual time.”
Betty says that as New Iberians, we are guardians of history. She loves the preservation of history here as well as the progressiveness of Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s plans for the future. When asked why she lives here, Betty smiles and says, “New Iberia has been the most fun place to be and so interesting to me. Every day has been an adventure!”
Betty LeBlanc shows the special color changes of her rose from the Alamo. As a bud, the flower is peachy pink, then it opens up as a brighter pink.
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.