The Catholic High School girls and boys tennis teams had a successful showing at the LHSAA Division III Region II regional tennis tournament in Lake Charles last week.
The Lady Panthers earned the title of Girls Team Regional Champions while advancing all eight of their players to compete at the state tournament. The two days at the regional tournament consisted of multiple high-level matches between the Catholic High Panthers and the defending yearly team champions, the St. Louis Saints.
The CHS doubles team of Olivia Cestia and Phoebe Neuville dominated over the Buttross sisters of St. Louis Catholic to become the Girls Doubles Regional Champions. Sophomore Panther Lauren Fremin earned Girls Singles Runner-up as she battled Kyleigh Atkins of St. Louis Catholic in three sets just falling slightly short of the win.
Other quarter-finalists earning points for their team were senior singles player Ava Fortier, and the doubles duo of sophomore Rosemary Davis and freshman Audrey Romero. Sophomore doubles pair Lauren Cestia and Kate Avery Ditch earned two points toward the team win by shutting out the strong No.2 doubles team from St. Louis Catholic in an intense third set tie-breaker.
“I am so very proud of the girls’ teamwork,” said coach Juliet Davis. “Every player on the regional line-up earned points contributing to this girls’ team title. It is a great feeling when you all work together to accomplish a goal.”
The Catholic High School boys tennis team earned Boys Team Regional Runner-up after facing multiple encounters with the defending Boys State Championship Team from St. Louis Catholic.
CHS boys doubles pair John Wassell and William Russell advanced to the semi-finals unfortunately meeting up with the St. Louis Saints’ defending Boys Doubles State Championship duo of Crawford and Reinauer. Quarter-finalists on the boys’ side were senior singles player James Wassell, junior singles player JT Landry, and doubles team of junior Tyler Louviere and sophomore Austin Scurria.
Coach Davis mentioned the tough first-round loss for doubles pair senior Reese Provost and sophomore Elliot Haik, “the duo had a great season. Reese is super consistent while Elliot is quite intimidating at the net. The state tournament experience will not be the same without our senior Reese there.” Six of the eight boys will move on to compete in the state tournament.
The Panthers are preparing to head to Monroe on Sunday with their three coaches Juliet Davis, Boyd Snellgrove and William Wassell.