Catholic High advances to volleyball state quarterfinals

The Catholic High Lady Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division IV state volleyball playoffs with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
Abigail Richthofen had 20 kills and four digs to pace CHS. Sydnee Raheem had 11 kills; Hana Maturin had eight kills and 10 digs; Holly Hebert had six kills, three digs and two aces; Anna Angelle had one kill, 20 assists and a block; and Allyson Baquet had eight digs and three assists.
CHS (17-7), which is seeded sixth in the division, faces third-seeded Pope John Paul II (18-2) in the quarterfinals at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner Thursday. PJP is the defending state champion.