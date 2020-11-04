Calabria Italian Restaurant opened its doors to the community in New Iberia on Friday, bringing with it a new taste of Italian in the Teche Area.
Located on Main Street at what had been Preservation Grill, Calabria Italian Restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Seeing the lack of Italian restaurants in the city, co-owner Nexh Veke said he saw it as an opportunity to bring something new to the area.
“You have quite a big population that doesn’t eat close to what we serve,” the 25-year-old Albanian said. “It’s truly what attracted us.”
The restaurant specializes in sit-down dining with Italian food. Veke said that is rare in the area.
Serving pizza and pasta, spaghetti, chicken entrees, lasagna and seafood, Veke said Calabria serves homemade, high quality food.
The reaction from the community has been positive Veke said.
“So far, everyone has been pleased,” Veke said. “Everyone’s loved the food.”
Veke also credits his staff and their experience for the great start at the restaurant and said he is excited to continue giving the people of New Iberia a great slice of Italian food.
“We want to serve the city of New Iberia and to fulfill their Italian food needs,” Veke said. “We love it.”