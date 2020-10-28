test
Most Popular
-
New Iberia man arrested in Buckeye Street shooting
-
First arrests made in push to reduce COVID-19 unemployment fraud
-
Seven more arrests in St. Martin Parish Jail drug operation
-
Gerald Gene Babineaux
-
Two arrested in St. Martinville homicide investigation
-
Pedestrian killed in crash
-
Late TD toss lifts Loreauville to win over CHS
-
Always tinkering — and never stopping: New Iberia native found his calling early
-
Cheerful Hirstius a fixture at Saints games
-
SPD investigating deadly late night shooting