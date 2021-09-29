Budget, inmate housing costs to be subject of special meeting

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will go into a special meeting today to vote on adopting the 2021 budget as well as making a decision on prison inmate housing.
The council will vote on a resolution providing for approval and authorization to execute an amendment to each cooperative endeavor agreement between St. Mary Parish Government and the cities of Franklin, Morgan City, Patterson and the town of Berwick relative to the housing of parish prisoners in each respective municipal jail.
The issue has become necessary to address after Morgan City Lee Dragna spoke to the council last week. During that meeting, Dragna said if there was no change with the current contract that the parish government pays to house prisoners in Morgan City, Dragna would raise the rate of each prisoner from $14 to $22 per day.
Dragna has said since July that Morgan City could no longer afford to pay such a low rate for Morgan City inmates. Morgan City is the only facility that can house female inmates in the parish.
Parish President David Hanagriff took issue with Dragna at that meeting, and said that the parish government and municipal governments should be working together in cases like these.
In other business, the council will vote to rescind a vote made on Sept. 8 that staples the adoption of the 2021 parish budget.
Once that vote is rescinded, the parish council will then vote to make a final adoption of the budget at the special meeting.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. today in the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.