A Youngsville man could be sentenced to a century in prison on vehicular homicide and feticide charges stemming from a 2018 crash on U.S. Highway 90 that took the lives of a Franklin woman, her one-year-old son and her unborn child.
Dylan LeBlanc, 26, pleaded guilty to eight charges arising from the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Aug. 7, 2018. State Police said his truck rotated clockwise, crossed both westbound lanes and the center media, and entered the eastbound lanes where the truck collided with a van driven by Abby Suire Sinitiere, 22, of Franklin.
The impact of the crash killed Sinitiere, her unborn child, her one-year son and injured three other juveniles in her vehicle. Additionally, an occupant of LeBlanc’s vehicle was injured.
Prosecutors presented security video from an 18-wheeler that showed LeBlanc recklessly driving west on U.S. Highway 90 in Iberia Parish just prior to his losing control of his truck. Toxicology evidence showed that LeBlanc had a blood alcohol level of .181, more than twice the legal limit.
Leblanc pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide for the killing of Sinitiere and her son, third-degree feticide for the killing of her unborn child, four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury for harm to the four other individuals, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.
Lucy Hebert, a relative of the other children injured in the crash, said the pain from the crash is still with her.
"It grieves me to the bone," she said in a social media message Wednesday afternoon. "He can never replace the lives he has taken. My little cousins suffered dearly and still are (suffering)."
Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart prosecuted the case.
A sentencing hearing is set before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Keith Comeaux on May 11. Leblanc could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison.