A Youngsville man was arrested Sunday on charges of obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance related to the death of a woman early Sunday morning.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Kent Broussard, 43, was arrested Sunday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His arrest came after IPSO deputies responded to a report around 2 a.m. Sunday of a woman's body found on the side of Avery Island Road.
The deputies arriving on scene to discovered the body of a 56-year-old woman. Her identity is being withheld at this time, according top the IPSO spokeswoman.
IPSO Bureau of Investigation detectives immediately began their investigation, which led to a warrant being issued for Broussard's arrest.
Bond has not been set at this time. The IPSO spokeswoman said additional charges may be pending after detectives receive the autopsy results from the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.