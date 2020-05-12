New Iberia Police are treating the death of a woman while at work Tuesday night as a domestic incident, according to an NIPD spokesman.
At about 10:15 p.m., police were called to the Church's Fried Chicken at the corner of W. St. Peter and Hopkins streets. Officers found the victim on the floor of the restaurant suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office declared her dead at the scene.
According to a bystander, the woman was a manager at the restaurant.
Police did not say an arrest had been made. The spokesman asked that anyone with information related to the shooting call the NIPD at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 346-TIPS.