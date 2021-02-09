The mother of a teen who was one of the last people to see Quawan Charles alive on Oct. 30 was arrested Tuesday morning in Lafayette for not immediately reporting the 15-year-old’s disappearance and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
"The IPSO Bureau of Investigations conducted extensive interviews with numerous individuals, collected forensic evidence, and along with the completed autopsy report it was determined that the following charges be filed against Janet Irvin," Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. "A warrant was issued by the 16th Judicial District Court for Janet Irvin, Ms. Irvin was arrested today, Feb. 9, at approximately 11 a.m."
Irvin, 37, was arrested in Lafayette Parish with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center on charges of failure to report a missing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
She was then transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail and is currently held there.
Bond has not been set at this time.
Surveillance videos from a camera at the Baldwin Redi-Mix Concrete plant show Irvin’s vehicle as it pulled into the driveway at the home of Kenneth Jacko, Charles’ stepfather, at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. In the video recording, Irvin and her son get out of the vehicle, then walk with Charles into the backyard of the home. A few minutes later all three return, get into the vehicle and leave the house.
Some six hours after Charles is seen on video leaving the house in Baldwin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers handled a call from his mother, Roxanne Nelson, saying that her son was missing.
After Irvin and her son picked up Charles, they returned to Loreauville, where Irvin lived in a mobile home park off Mary Beth Drive, near Our Lady of Victory Church. According to recordings Haley and Associates, the attorneys representing the Charles family, had made during their investigation, Irvin’s son, 17, says that Charles smoked marijuana that Friday afternoon.
IPSO investigators said they spoke to a witness who saw Charles out alone in the area Friday. They also located a video of the teen, still alone, in the area near the cane field where his body would be found four days later.
In another recording the attorneys released in December, they say Irvin admitted that she should have done more to locate Charles after he disappeared from her home on Oct. 30.
“Yes, I should have called the cops. I should have went further,” Irvin says on the audio recording.
According to both the official and private preliminary autopsy reports, Charles drowned that Friday night in a drainage ditch alongside the cane field. The official report, which attorneys for the Charles family released Monday, states that the cause of death was drowning, but the opinion portion stated that it was unknown how or why Charles drowned.
The official autopsy report also states that alleged video evidence showing Charles alone prior to his death makes a struggle leading to a homicidal drowning unlikely.
In a statement released Monday from the attorneys representing the Charles family, the attorneys disagrees with the opinion.
"Though the report declines to name with certainty the method of drowning, a simple process of elimination leads to only one reasonable conclusion: homicide," the statement reads.
According to the IPSO, this case continues to be an ongoing investigation and more arrests may follow.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.