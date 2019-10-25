ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man was arrested Thursday night after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot a neighbor during an argument.
Paul Zenon, 70, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of aggravated battery.
According to a SMPSO spokesperson, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Neuville Anthony Road shortly before 7 p.m. Witnesses said that Zenon and a 40-year-old neighbor were arguing when Zenon shot the younger man in the stomach.
Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital.
As of Friday afternoon, no bond had been set.