The Westgate Tigers, New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets and Loreauville Tigers all rolled to big first-round wins in the LHSAA football playoffs Friday, and Catholic High survived a challenge to advance to face the top-seeded team in Division III.
Westgate overpowered Assumption 42-8 on a dreary, wet night further dampened by new restrictions from the LHSAA limiting attendance to 25 percent capacity with no band or dance team attending.
New Iberia crushed Southside 53-13 in what was supposed to be a rematch from a week before before the Sharks were forced to skip the season-finale because of COVID issues at the school.
In another game that should've been a rematch but wasn't because of games canceled by a COVID outbreak, Loreauville shut out District 7-2A rival Jeanerette 50-0.
Catholic High beat Holy Savior Menard 13-6 in a matchup of 8th- and 9th-seeded teams in Division III, with CHS now headed to New Orleans to face top seed Isidore Newman, which features sophomore quarterback Arch Manning.
In other games involving Teche Area teams Friday, St. Martinville got past District 6-3A rival Kaplan 30-22 in a rematch of a game earlier this year; Delcambre lost to Kinder 55-0 in a 2A playoff; and Franklin lost a heartbreaker at South Plaquemines, 46-43 in another 2A game.
Centerville was credited with a 2-0 win over Tensas in a Class A game after the Panthers forfeited their opener. Erath is set to face No. 1 seed Jennings in a 3A playoff Saturday at 5 p.m.
Westgate 42, Assumption 8
Westgate took advantage of a fumbled punt snap and an incomplete pass on a punt fake to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then got a broken play for a spectacular 61-yard run from substitute quarterback Ja'Quialen Allen to set up a second-quarter touchdown and an interception by Daniel Herron to set up another for a 28-8 halftime lead.
Allen played most of the night at QB with Danny Lewis also taking a couple of snaps and scoring a couple of TDs after starter Brennan Landry was injured the week before.
After a scoreless third quarter, WHS added a safety on a second bad punt snap when Lil Darnell Benjamin shoved punter Devon Diaz out of the back of the end zone, then scored three plays after the ensuing free kick to go up 36-8 early in the fourth quarter. Lewis scored the final points with just under six minutes remaining.
WHS travels to Neville, the No. 4 seed and a 50-0 winner in the first round, for a rematch of last year's quarterfinal game that saw the Tigers fall 26-24. Westgate posted last year's score on the scoreboard after the game as a reminder to the players how close they were to getting to the semifinals.
New Iberia 53, Southside 13
Markel Linzer rushed for 256 yards and four first-half touchdowns and New Iberia claimed its first playoff win since 2013 with an easy win Friday in a 5A game.
NISH was in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. New Iberia won first-round games for three straight seasons from 2011-13.
Alvin George added 123 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Yellow Jackets rushed for 395 yards against the Sharks Friday.
NISH also got a 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown from L'Taven Thompson and a 20-yard fumble return for a TD from Marcus Shaw in the second half. Southside threw for 222 yards after falling behind early.
New Iberia travels to face No. 3 seed Zachary, which won 41-7 on Friday, in a second-round game.
Catholic High 13, Holy Savior Menard 6
KK Reno rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries for the Panthers, who advance to meet Newman next week.
Willie Regard added 50 yards and seven runs and the Panthers finished with 149 yards on the ground.
Loreauville 50, Jeanerette 0
LOREAUVILLE — Chris Anthony rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, Calep Jacob added 88 yards and two TDs, Ethan Simon had 34 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylyn James ran for 55 yards and a TD in a shutout of Jeanerette to open the 2A playoffs.
The Tigers rolled up 333 total yards and held Jeanerette to -8 total yards after stifling the run game.
Loreauville jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and added three TDs and a safety in the second for a 37-0 lead at the half.
The third-seeded Tigers tacked on single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
LHS plays host to No. 14 Rosepine, which won its opener 50-28, next week.